I’m told that there is no meeting of the national fodder and food security committee pencilled in the diary, despite some members of the committee calling for one to be convened.

A gathering would make sense. Many farmers are holding off on buying fertiliser as they are waiting for prices to drop. If this continues, there will no doubt be feed shortage concerns.

At the same time, land is exiting the tillage sector and so native grain and forage supplies are likely to be impacted.

We are moving into the time of year to apply fertiliser for silage.

The last meeting, which was of a fertiliser sub group of the committee, was focused on the risks of a fertiliser shortage and encouraging farmers to purchase 20% to 30% of their annual fertiliser requirement.