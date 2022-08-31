The old dictum that where there’s muck there’s money is certainly true. \ Odhran Ducie

Remote bidding was one of the positives to come out of COVID-19, but there are also downsides.

The Dealer hears that a measure of angst has been caused in a few towns around the country by the parking of cattle trucks in the local square on sale days.

A number of livestock dealers take up position in a town square or two to take advantage of the strong internet coverage which allows them to follow the livestock trade in a number of marts.

They are also within striking distance of the action at the local mart if they need to move stock at the end of the sale.

Unfortunately, the presence of cattle trucks in the squares has irked some locals who do not appreciate the rich waft and watery discharge that invariably emanates from the cattle trucks.

However, the observation that where there’s dung there’s discord is equally valid.