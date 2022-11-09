There are just eight publically available charging points in Leitrim.

For those considering investing in electric vehicles – or EVs as they are known – the lack of charging points in rural areas will be a cause of some anxiety and concern.

Research carried out by the Northern and Western Regional Assembly found that there were just 488 publicly available charging points in Connacht and the border counties of Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

However, as always, the devil is in the detail of these surveys.

For example, the fact that there are just eight such charging points in the whole of Leitrim means that locals are unlikely to be beating down garage doors to buy an EV anytime soon.

While the Government’s stated aim is to have one million electric cars on the roads by 2030 – an aspirational target if ever The Dealer heard one – such ambitious goals are only attainable if the infrastructure is in place.

Given the State’s abysmal record on broadband delivery, rural Ireland’s residents won’t be holding their breath with regard to EV charging points.