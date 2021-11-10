This October 2018-born Limousin x Belgium Blue heifer sold in-calf to Loyal due on 29 December 2021 selling for €10,000.

Last Friday night was a big night for Elphin Mart. Martin O’Connor held his annual sale of 50 in-calf heifers. It has become the highlight of autumn in-calf heifer sales and Friday night’s sale didn’t disappoint.

I heard of one Longford family having a row over the choice watching Breaking Bad on Netflix or Elphin on MartBids. Elphin won and they weren’t on their own with almost 5,000 viewers tuning in to watch the sale on the night, with a lot more buyers online as opposed to ringside.

The sale saw a record price paid for a commercial animal in Elphin Mart.

It took auctioneer Tom Cox just two minutes and 20 seconds to sell the Limousin x Belgian Blue in-calf heifer with the hammer finally dropping at €10,000.

Tom offered lots of encouragement selling here, shouting a few times “Where would you see one like her?”