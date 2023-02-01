While CCPC board member Brian McHugh and, while he obviously could not make any comment on any potential deals, he did outline how the board deals with mergers and acquisitions from a competition point of view.
Can you briefly outline what CCPC is?
While CCPC board member Brian McHugh and, while he obviously could not make any comment on any potential deals, he did outline how the board deals with mergers and acquisitions from a competition point of view.
Can you briefly outline what CCPC is?
SHARING OPTIONS: