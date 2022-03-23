I got an angry phone call from a very busy dairy farmer and it started like this – “is someone from the Journal on the board of Boherbue?”

Taken aback, I replied, I didn’t think so.

After a deep breath he said: “Well, ye seem to know more about our feed bonus than our co-op directors.”

As far as I know, he said, Boherbue farmers or shareholders appear to have been left in the dark on whether they need to buy feed with the co-op to get the 1c/l milk price bonus.

The line went dead.