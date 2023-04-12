News that dairy farmers are being curtailed to a cap of 120 devices if they’re buying automated heat detection aids under the new TAMS has come as a bit of a shock.

Particularly so considering Minister McConalogue and his Department were at pains to point out that the only cow limit under TAMS III would be for milking equipment.

Why is it that dairy farming is the only sector being singled out based on scale? No such limits apply to pig or poultry farmers when it comes to getting extra funding for new facilities under TAMS.

Extra units

Even multi-millionaire stud farm owners can now claim TAMS for new stables, yet a larger-than-average dairy farmer can’t get funding for collars for all their cows, or to put in extra units in the milking parlour. It seems that as far as the Department of Agriculture is concerned, there’s only one thing worse than a dairy farmer, and that’s a larger-than-average dairy farmer.