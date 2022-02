Tayto Park is to undergo a name change. Ireland’s largest theme park was the brainchild of then Tayto owner Ray Coyle.

Having sold his interest in Largo Foods, which owns the Tayto, King and Hunky Dory brands, Coyle now feels the time is right to rebrand.

I wonder are Glanbia or Kerry Co-op, both of whom have spoken of seeking new opportunities, interested?

Or is the dairy business enough of a rollercoaster?