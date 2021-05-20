Over the next six months, the Stormont Agriculture committee will be taking evidence from a wide range of interest groups, academics, scientists and government officials as it considers amendments to the Climate Change bill brought forward by Green party MLA Clare Bailey.

Once the committee stage is complete, the bill comes back to be considered by the entire Stormont Assembly, so the time frame to get it passed before the end of the current mandate in March 2022 looks pretty tight.

Assuming there is enough time, the key issue for farmers is the target in the bill for NI to have net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

That is despite the advice from the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) for NI to reduce carbon emissions by at least 82% by 2050 (when compared to 1990 levels) as part of the UK target to be net zero by that date.

The CCC recognises that NI has a large agri-food sector with 50% of output consumed in Britain. It points out that adopting a net zero target would require a “substantial reduction in output from NI’s livestock farming sector beyond even the more stretching scenarios we have analysed”. It is extremely frustrating that so many of our MLAs seem to ignore that fact.

However, the debate on the bill at Stormont last Monday saw a suggestion put forward by the UUP that agriculture should be given an extra five years to get to net zero (2050).

That is not much of a compromise for farmers, and it says a lot about the lack of understanding that it was even suggested in the first place.

When it comes to hearing evidence from the farm lobby over the next six months, we can expect that a wide range of groups will provide both written and oral evidence to the committee.

While it is fair that all voices are heard, it is also incumbent on the committee to ensure that proper weighting is given to that evidence.

It would not be unreasonable to ask each organisation to state just how many paid-up farmer members in NI they actually have.

Read more

Rapid demise of 'Going for Growth'