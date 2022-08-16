Flahavan’s has launched an oat grower of the year award to recognise the hard work put in by its suppliers.

The competition will have two categories – conventional and organic.

Grain quality will be assessed as part of the competition.

Kernel content, bushel weight, moisture levels, aroma, flavour, colour and cleanliness will all be assessed.

Once growers have been shortlisted, their farming system will be reviewed by independent agronomist Jim O’Mahony.

Cereal knowledge, farming practice and techniques will all be assessed, along with environmental sustainability.

Key role

Flahavan's operations manager Johnny Flahavan stated: ”Our growers play a key role in delivering the high-quality oats our customers have come to expect from Flahavan’s and this is an opportunity to acknowledge their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Flahavan’s conventional oats are sourced within a 60-mile radius of the mill in Kilmacthos, Co Waterford. Since 2021, the company has taken in all of its organic oats requirement from Irish growers.

The finalists will receive a Flahavan’s luxury hamper and the overall winner will be presented with a Waterford Crystal trophy along with a monetary prize and certificate.

The winner will be announced in October 2022.

To read more about Flahavan's, click here.