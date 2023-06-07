The fall in GDP in the first three months of this year was due to a drop in production in the pharma sector. \ Philip Doyle

For most countries in the world, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the benchmark for the health of the national economy.

Basically, it is a measure of the goods and services produced in the country generally measured as an annual value. The change in GDP from quarter to quarter and year to year is used to say whether an economy is growing or shrinking. If it shrinks for two three-month periods in a row, the economy is said to be in a recession.

Ireland right now has the lowest unemployment rate in the history of the State and yet, according to our GDP measure, the country fell into a recession in the first three months of this year. Anyone old enough to remember what 2009 felt like knows Ireland is not in recession. It’s not the economy that is broken, it is the measure of it that is.

Economists and statisticians have long known this to be the case – and have long known the reason behind the almost-unique uselessness of Irish GDP, which is the so-called “international sector”.

Ireland has a lot of pharma, tech and airline leasing companies which do a lot of business from their Irish bases, but actually add very little to Ireland’s economy.

For example, the latest quarterly GDP numbers which showed Ireland’s economy contracted in the first three months of this year was mostly driven by a fall in production at the pharma sector. That fall might have amounted to billions of euro, but for residents of this country, it was probably not noticed at all.

Other measures

The Central Statistics Office produces several other measures of the Irish economy, including Modified Domestic Demand (MDD), in an effort to accurately reflect trends here. MDD excludes intellectual property and aircraft leasing and generally runs at about half the level of GDP.

The end of 2022 MDD level was €215bn, against a GDP figure which is likely to be well above €400bn when the CSO publishes the data in the coming months.

Fundamentally, if you are looking for a measure of the Irish economy which matters to the ordinary man and woman on the street, then it is important to ignore GDP.

On the other hand, if you are looking to score political points and show that a sector of the domestic economy is smaller than it actually is, then it probably is a very good measure to use. It just isn’t useful or, to any great extent, accurate.

So, using GDP to measure agriculture’s contribution to Ireland’s economy is, at best, misguided.

It would be a bit like saying that when the Green Party received 155,695 first-preference votes in the 2020 general election, only 3% of the Irish population voted for the party.

That a party which such a small share of the population supporting it should have any say over policy in this country is clearly laughable, right?

Well, obviously I am skewing the result by using population rather than “votes cast” as my base for comparison. So my assertion should be ignored.

And so should assertions of other people who are cherry-picking their data to make headlines.