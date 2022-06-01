UK critics of the Northern Ireland Protocol, including unionists, fail to explore why the Protocol must contain provisions that EU rules on goods must apply to NI, and be interpreted there in the same way as in the 27 EU states.
It has been this unwillingness to try to understand the EU reasoning that has made the negotiation so difficult. The first principle of a good negotiation is to understand your interlocutors’ genuine needs. I do not feel the Protocol critics are doing this sufficiently.
