Wicklow farmers and landowners have teamed up with Wicklow County Council (WCC) to raise awareness of dog attacks during the lambing season.

A partnership has formed between WCC, Wicklow Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Wicklow Uplands Council and Wicklow Outdoor Recreation Committee to raise awareness on the issue.

The campaign aims to remind dog owners of their responsibilities and of the vulnerability of sheep to dog attacks at this busy time of year.

Critical time

Welcoming the collaborative campaign, Wicklow IFA chair Tom Byrne said it is a “critical time of year on sheep farms as lambing season is now upon us”.

“It is the time that sheep flocks are at their most vulnerable to incidences of worrying and attacks by dogs and where dog attacks are causing unimaginable suffering for sheep and lambs and huge economic losses for farmers.”

He said that the IFA has warned of an “urgent need to strengthen the legislation” around dog ownership to protect flock owners and their animals.

Dog control

He said this should “include appropriate sanctions” and should involve the development of a “single national database identifying dogs and their owners”.

Backing farmers’ concerns, Brian Dunne of Wicklow Uplands Council said: “As recreational use of the Wicklow uplands increases, the presence of dogs close to farmland areas and the hills used for sheep farming requires a greater awareness of responsible dog control.

“It is also an important breeding season for ground-nesting birds and wildlife, which, along with sheep, can become startled by the presence of dogs.”

WCC chief executive Brian Gleeson commended the “inter-agency approach” to the awareness campaign and asked that all dog owners and dog walkers responsibly comply with the guidelines for visiting farmland areas.

Dog owners

The joint awareness campaign urges dog owners to respect local signage and leave dogs at home if accessing land where livestock are present or close by and ensure that their dogs are under effectual control at all times.

The group noted that dog owners can be held liable for the financial losses incurred following dog attacks on livestock.

The Wicklow public is also reminded that dog attacks during the lambing season are the main cause of stillbirths and miscarriages, which can occur in worried sheep two to three days after contact with dogs.

The campaign states that if anyone witnesses an incident of sheep worrying or damage to livestock in Wicklow, they should report it immediately to WCC by contacting 0404-20236 or env@wicklowcoco.ie.

