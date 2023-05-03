Conception rates to first service on the nine affected farms in 2022 were as low as 10% to 20%. / Donal O'Leary

A group of dairy farmers in Wicklow have been left reeling after devastatingly poor conception rates from AI on their farms last year.

Nine farms were affected, all of which had employed Eurogene technician services at the time.

Conception rates to first service on the nine affected farms in 2022 were as low as 10% to 20%, compared to an expected rate of 50% to 60%.

The Irish Farmers Journal spoke with the affected farmers last week to hear their story.

On one farm with over 450 cows served in the first six weeks, there were just 50 pregnancies. Two years ago, the same farm had a six-week calving rate of 84%, but it will be less than 15% this year following the AI problems. On another farm there were just 15 pregnancies after 169 AI serves.

Another farm had 23 calves born from 246 AI serves.

The affected farms were using a range of AI bulls from various companies, but all used the technician services provided by Eurogene.

The farmers claim that as soon as bulls were released, the cows went in calf as normal, so they maintain that cow fertility was not an issue.

The farmers say they are suffering huge financial losses, with significantly less milk produced this spring compared to previous years and a knock-on effect on future fertility performance because of having so many late calving cows.

According to IFA dairy executive Áine O’Connell, the affected farmers are seeking appropriate compensation from Eurogene AI, which they say was not adequately monitoring the service.

As part of their field service licence with the Department of Agriculture, all AI companies are required to “operate an effective system for monitoring the conception rates being achieved in its AI service by reference to the bulls used, as well as the technicians operating the service.”

Larry Bourke, CEO of AI Services, Eurogene’s parent company told the Irish Farmers Journal that the company is continuing to conduct enquiries and is maintaining communication with all necessary parties to find a solution.