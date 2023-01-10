Mastek say the concept and innovation of the reel is that when it’s attached to the tractors front lift linkage, it has no top link on it, but instead it is clamped to the lift arms.

Mastek has developed a new 18m triple-fold unit off the back of enquiries for wider working units in Ireland and the UK.

Like all of the firm’s dribble bars, it features hydraulic breakaway booms. The unit can be fitted with a John Deere Harvest lab and Mastek’s Isobus Smart Spread if required.

The triple-fold is designed in such a way that when folded up, it is still the same height as the manufacturer’s existing 12m booms.

Mastek says customers want 18m booms to reduce compaction on grassland in early spring and tillage farmers that have 36m tramlines. It will be retailing at €39,000 plus VAT.

New front reel

In 2018, Mastek purchased copyright of a small lift and tilt front reel from Mark Moffett Engineering, and redesigned and modernised it. Mastek says when the reel is attached to the tractor’s front lift linkage, it has no top link on it, but instead it is clamped to the lift arms.

Like all front reels, when lowered fully it sticks out over 2m in front of the tractor. However, due to its design and the way it is clamped to the lift arms, once the operator lifts the reel it will swing in towards the tractor, leaving the operation much safer when pulling out on to busy roads.

When the reel is fully raised close to the bonnet, Mastek claims it takes almost 500kg of weight away from the front axle loading, improving front axle longevity, and making it possible to carry 800m on a smaller tractor. The manufacturer noted that it sees a big future for this product. It is available this spring at a cost of €4,500 plus VAT.