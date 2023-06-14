The weather for the weekend will be dominated by a low pressure system and showers..\ Donal O' Leary

There will be widespread showers from Friday onwards which will reduce soil moisture deficits in most of the country, Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said that there will be “isolated heavy showers” for the west of the country on Thursday, moving nationwide through the weekend.

Currently soil moisture deficits are between 54mm and 75mm across the country. This weekend’s rain will reduce deficits to 20mm to 30mm in most of the country, Creagh said the Met Éireann models show.

However, he warned that soil moisture deficits will remain around the 50mm mark through the weekend in the southeast.

Heatwave

Creagh said that Ireland was unlikely to record a heatwave, which occurs when five days record temperatures above 25°C. The highest temperature this week was recorded on Tuesday at Oak Park in Carlow, with a high of 28.8°C.

Met Éireann data for the week from 6 to 12 June shows that just 7% of normal rainfall fell at Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford in that week, with 1.1mm of rain recorded. In Claremorris, Co Mayo, 2.2mm of rain fell in the week, while 1.6mm of rain fell in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.