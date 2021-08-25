I was surprised to see that 1980s cricket legend, Ian Botham has been appointed by the UK government as a trade envoy to Australia.

Brexit supporter Botham, nicknamed “Beefy” from his playing days, has been endorsed by UK trade secretary Liz Truss to bat for British business and “help them seize the opportunities created by our historic trade deal”.

The biggest opportunity in the deal of course is for Aussie beef and sheepmeat exporters who have been given an open door to the UK market.

British beef and sheep farmers might be wondering who exactly Beefy is batting for on this mission.