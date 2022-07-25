Political theatre is certainly alive and well with the ongoing “Punch and Judy” show between Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Environment, Eamon Ryan, on emission reduction targets attracting top billing across the national media this weekend.
The lack of consensus across media titles as to how the “play will end” merely demonstrating the extent to which the PR machines behind each Minister are working overtime to try and position their team as having “put up a good fight” when the dust settles.
