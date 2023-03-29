The plantations of close to 6,000 forestry owners have been infected with ash dieback.

The massive challenge facing Government on forestry was laid bare for all to see in Thurles last weekend.

Any bookie taking bets on the Department of Agriculture reaching its ambitious planting target of 8,000ha per year would certainly have been pushing the odds beyond outsider status if they happened to drop into The Dome at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

There was hardly a positive word said at the ash dieback meeting regarding forestry or the performance of the Department in dealing with the disease. Ministers McConalogue and Hackett were also lambasted for their performance on the ash dieback issue.

Speaker after speaker asked how the Government hoped to convince farmers to commit to forestry given the experience of those who planted ash over the last three decades.

It was a very fair question, albeit an uncomfortable one.

Unfortunately, there was no one at the meeting from the Department to provide an answer.