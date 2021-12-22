Congratulations must go to the board and management of Glanbia on the decisive outcome of last Friday’s special general meeting vote. Jack Kennedy goes into detail in this week's edition.
Farmers overwhelmingly accepted the deal, with over 80% voting in favour of each of the proposals. The outcome demonstrates what can be achieved where there is a strong and trusting relationship between two parties (Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia plc) along with the proper governance structures to properly execute a major transaction. It is in stark contrast what we are seeing playing out in Kerry.
