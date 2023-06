Would you believe Greta Thunberg is next in line to receive the most prestigious Freedom of the City of Dublin award?

She will be among the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama, Pope John Paul II and the most recent recipient of the award, Kellie Harrington.

The award comes with its perks. Grazing sheep on St Stephen’s Green is one of the privileges.

I wonder will Greta take the opportunity to graze a corner of the Green? Sure sheep don’t produce much methane, right?