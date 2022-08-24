There are growing fears of power cuts this winter.

Claims that the Government was not sufficiently informed regarding the seriousness of the looming energy crisis or the potential for blackouts this winter nearly had The Dealer choking on his cornflakes this week.

You have to wonder what planet the lads and lassies of the Cabinet have been inhabiting of late.

Energy has hardly been out of the news since Putin invaded Ukraine.

That nobody informed the Government of this particular happening, or of the consequences for energy supplies, is certainly a communications catastrophe of monumental proportions.

Maybe the Government’s ignorance of the looming global energy crisis explains why the State acted as if we had some endless power source.

There must be a valid reason for the State continuing to grant planning permission for electricity guzzling data centres – some of which use more power than large provincial towns.

Of course An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has assured the nation that he will do all in his power to ensure that our power is not shut off this winter.

This will obviously come as some comfort to the general public, farmers and businesses as they stock up on candles.

The Dealer was tempted to say “more power to you Micheál” following his intervention.

He was also tempted to ask, however, if An Taoiseach’s assurances were a day late and a dollar short.