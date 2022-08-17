The sale of a 235ac farm at Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, could very well be dominated by dairy interests.

The real test of farmer sentiment, particularly in a volatile business environment, is the price of land.

With that in mind, The Dealer is looking forward to the sale this October of a 235ac farm at Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The property, which is being sold by well-known local auctioneer Joseph Coogan, is certain to attract plenty of farmer interest.

Given that the farm is all in one block – although 23ac are split from the rest of the property by the public road – the likelihood is that this holding will host a bane of dairy cows into the future.

That’s not to say that someone from another sector won’t wipe the eyes of the dairy maids – however, it is unlikely.

The farm is big enough for a standalone dairy unit, or could be bought by an existing dairy operator wishing to establish an additional milking platform.

The question is: are farmers confident enough to invest in a new dairy enterprise given the tighter restrictions coming steaming down the tracks on nitrates and climate change?

Of course, an all-in milk price of close to 60c/l soothes most matters, but getting a dairy processor to take the additional milk could be an issue?

And, finally, what are farmers going to pay for the property? Either way, this auction will be a fascinating indicator of farmer confidence and is certainly one to watch.