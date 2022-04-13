After several years of weak beef prices, Irish factory prices started to recover this time last year and have continued the upward trend since. While much stronger than a year ago, there is nothing exceptional about Irish prices when compared with elsewhere.

Based on reported prices, Irish R3 steer prices of €4.73/kg were well below the EU average of €5.12/kg paid for R3 young bulls. What’s more, Irish prices have fallen well behind countries that we are traditionally well ahead of such as the Netherlands which is on €5.12/kg for R3 young bulls and even Poland where the price is €4.85/kg. Germany is at a completely different level on €5.99/kg for R3 young bulls while the gap with Britain, the only comparable R3 steer price is 45c/kg. All prices exclude VAT.