A tri-axle and quad-axle low loader will be on the stand to show just some of the possible specification available.

Wilson Engineering, well-known for its bale transporter, will present its bespoke low-loaders range at the event. Tri-axle and quad-axle models will be displayed alongside a Monster Move 12 bale transporter.

For many, it will be the first time encountering the Laois manufacturer’s low-loader product line since its launch earlier in the year.

According to Wilson, the range has been designed purely with strength and durability in mind, specifically for specialised plant and construction markets.

Sizes range from 27ft 6in to 36ft.

Showing just some of the possible specification available, the quad-axle model will feature front and rear positive-steering axles, adjustable sliding ramps, hydraulic support legs and air brakes.

A Monster Move 12 bale transporter with hydraulic opening cages will be on show.

The 32ft tri-axle model will be equipped with rear positive steering, cheese wedge vari-width ramps which fold fully forward, transforming the beavertail floor into a flatbed.

Hydraulic support legs and ABS brakes are also fitted.

The Monster Move 12 bale chaser boasts a high level of specification which includes commercial air brakes, sprung drawbar, 620/40 R22.5 tyres, hydraulic opening bale cages with hydraulic load sensing and joystick control, as well as a rear steering axle and steering drawbar.

The latter, Wilson claims, leaves the Monster Move as the most manoeuvrable baler transporter on the market, allowing the tractor to turn almost 90 degrees to the chaser.

Other extras include galvanised mudguards, dynamic LED lights and additional work lights.