The Irish Farmers Journal, in partnership with Zurich Farm Insurance, is giving one lucky farm family the chance to win €10,000 cash!

Would you spend it on upgrading a shed, going on holiday, a new topper or a new family kitchen?

Find out how to enter below.

How do I enter?

PRINT READERS

Collect two tokens from the Irish Farmers Journal newspaper.

Send your two tokens along with a completed entry form (available inside the 11/08, 18/08 and 25/08 editions) to: Win €10,000 competition, Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12, D12 YXW5.

DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS

Digital subscribers with an active digital subscription on 30 August 2022 can enter HERE.

You can enter as often as you like, but don't forget to complete the entry form in full or your entry won't be valid.

Zurich Insurance plc is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Terms and conditions

How to enter

You can enter this competition by purchasing any two copies of the Irish Farmers Journal newspaper (print edition) over a four-week period from Thursday 4 August 2022 to Wednesday 31 August 2022.

Entrants need to complete and send their entry form with two tokens to the Irish Farmers Journal by Friday 9 September (details below).

Multiple newsprint entries are accepted, provided they are original newsprint entry forms printed in the Irish Farmers Journal newspaper.

Digital subscribers with an active digital subscription on 30 August 2022 can enter online here.

Selection of the winner

A panel of independent adjudicators will be nominated by the company to oversee the selection of the winner. Their decision shall be final.

The first entry randomly selected from all the entries received will be identified as the winner of the €10,000 top prize.

If, for any reason, this entry is deemed invalid, another entry will be selected as the winner.

The winner will be notified as soon as possible after Monday 12 September 2022. They will be contacted only via the phone number supplied in the competition application form.

If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within seven days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

The winner must be in a position to confirm their identity and eligibility. Failure to do so will disqualify them from the competition.

The prize is non-transferable to a third party.

A condition of winning the competition is that the winner will agree to take part in any post-competition publicity, without payment. The company shall, in its sole discretion, direct such post-competition publicity. The winner must likewise agree to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material.

Terms and conditions

The competition is being promoted by The Agricultural Trust (trading as the Irish Farmers Journal). The Agricultural Trust is a company limited by guarantee, having its registered office at The Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12, Ireland.

The “Competition Partner” is Zurich Insurance plc., registered in Ireland No. 13460, with its registered office at Zurich House, Frascati Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin, A94 X9Y3, Ireland.

To enter the competition, entrants must complete the entry form and affix two tokens.

Prize details: the competition prize is €10,000 cash which will be non-transferable.

The winner will also get a quote from Zurich Farm Insurance with a 20% discount. If the winner is a customer of Zurich Farm Insurance, they can avail of the 20% off their next renewal.

The cash prize will be paid directly by Zurich Insurance to the winner.

Entry into the competition is by way of a completed entry form from the print edition of the Irish Farmers Journal, published between the weeks of Thursday 4 August 2022 and Wednesday 31 August 2022, or via the electronic form which can be found here for digital paid subscribers.

Photocopied, re-produced or printed entry forms are not valid entries.

Five entries will be chosen. The first enveloped drawn will be the winner. The other four finalists will be ranked two to five in case there is any difficulty contacting the winner.

Entrants must post a completed entry form to: Zurich & IFJ Reader Competition, Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Farm Centre, Naas Rd, Bluebell, Dublin 12.

The closing date for receipt of entries is midnight on Friday 9 September 2022. Entries received outside this time period will not be considered.

The winner will be notified as soon as possible after 12 September 2022. They will be contacted only via the phone number supplied in the competition entry form. If there is no response from the winner within 24 hours, the winner will forfeit his/her rights to the next in line of the chosen finalists (and so on until a winner has been contacted).

The winner must be in a position to confirm their identity and eligibility. Failure to do so will disqualify them from the competition.

Employees of either Zurich Insurance or the Irish Farmers Journal, or their family members shall not be permitted to enter the competition.

Newsagents and their employees shall not be permitted to enter the competition.

Multiple entries submitted by the same person are acceptable - provided they use separate entry forms from the original print edition.

Details of how to enter the competition are published in the Irish Farmers Journal newspaper and online here

No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received, for whatever reason.

This offer is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland only, aged 18 years and over.

The Irish Farmers Journal and Zurich reserve the right to cancel or amend the competition or any of the terms and conditions of the competition without notice, and for any reason whatsoever. Any such amendments to the competition or to the terms and conditions will be published in the Irish Farmers Journal and online here.

The Irish Farmers Journal and Zurich’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

By entering the competition (by way of completing and submitting an entry form) an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by the terms and conditions of the competition.

The competition and the terms and conditions will be governed by Irish law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Ireland.

The Irish Farmers Journal and Zurich insurance are not liable for any damage caused to lost or illegible entries.

Data protection: any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current Irish data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

By participating in the competition, you consent to the processing of the personal data which you provide to us in connection with this competition. In accordance with these terms and conditions and this data protection notice, the data collected will be used by the promoter to administer the competition, and/or to contact and provide information to you relating to farm insurance and related products provided by Zurich Insurance plc and sometimes with our affiliates and/ or commercial partners. Unless you advise otherwise, Zurich may share information that you provide to companies within the Zurich Insurance Group and with other companies that Zurich establish commercial links with, so they may contact you (by email, SMS, telephone or other appropriate means) in order to tell you about carefully selected products, services or offers that we believe will be of interest to you. You may request a copy of your personal data held by Zurich Insurance by writing to the Data Protection Officer, Zurich Insurance, PO Box 78, Wexford, and your personal data held by the Irish Farmers Journal can be requested by writing to Data Protection Officer, Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12. Your data shall be retained and used for these purposes (for up to 15 months) after the closing date of the competition.

You can read more about the Irish Farmers Journal’s privacy policy here and Zurich’s privacy policy here.

By entering this competition, you are agreeing to participate in any related publicity photos or articles that may be required of the winner.