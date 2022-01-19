Kverneland Group Ireland is hosting a competition to win a new Kverneland Exacta CL 2000ltr twin-disc fertiliser spreader worth €12,350 including VAT.
To be in with a chance of winning, correctly answer the weekly question for four consecutive weeks as seen on the Kverneland Group Ireland weekly advert in the Irish Farmers Journal machinery section.
Once answered, fill in your details and return your entries to Kverneland Group Ireland Limited, hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny R95 R2TA.
Alternatively, entries can be made online via https://ie.kverneland.com/Win-a-Kverneland-spreader. Entries close 28 February and all entrants must be over 18 years of age and provide a valid email address.
