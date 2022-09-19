Free home heating oil for two years or free agri fuel for a year.

Simply enter your details at the stand with one of the Certa team or scan the on-site QR codes on your phone to enter. The lucky winners will be announced on Friday 23 September.

Certa, the official fuel sponsor for this year’s event, is a new name in home heating and commercial fuels but has a wealth of experience in fuelling Ireland’s farms, homes, and businesses. Building on the combined strength of three of Ireland’s top fuel suppliers (Emo, Campus Oil, and Jones Oil), the Certa team are looking forward to speaking with farmers and people from all walks of life from across the country about fuelling their homes and businesses into the future, together.

While the agricultural sector is at the core of Certa’s business, having collectively supplied Irish farmers for over 40 years, our new-look team is also passionate about home-heating. With increased muscle across Ireland, Certa’s team service homes throughout the country with competitively priced home heating oil delivered daily from our 18 depots nationwide.

So for top-quality agri-fuel, home heating oil, and to learn more about Ireland’s most exciting energy company, be sure to come visit us. While the big competitions are for the grown-ups, make sure to bring the kids along to complete on interactive farming quiz, and a chance to win our brand-new Certa hoodies, hats and much more!

HVO fuel at the Ploughing

For the first time ever, this year’s National (and World) Ploughing Championships will be fuelled by Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Certa’s GD+ HVO fuel will be employed throughout the Ratheniska site for the three days, fuelling all the generators for powering the site, the lighting towers that extend out to a radius of over 30 km from the main site, all the event machinery, upwards of 350 competitors’ tractors and nearly 50 international competitors who will be battling it out in 67th World Ploughing Contest.

The National Ploughing Association’s use of HVO at this year’s event will mean a reduction in carbon emissions associated with fuels of up to 90% when compared to previous years when diesel was used. To learn about this exciting new commercial biofuel, come speak to our on-site HVO team this week.

To celebrate Certa’s sponsorship of Ploughing 2022, we are giving you the chance to save big on home heating this week. Just use discount code ‘PLOUGH30’ at the check out to receive €30 off when you order 1,000 Litres online at https://certaireland.ie/