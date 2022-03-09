I hear Na Magha hurling and camogie club in Derry city is raffling a two-acre field in west Donegal as part of a fundraising effort to build a new pitch.

‘The Pound Field’ is what they call it and it’s at Doire na hAspal in Doochary.

I’ve heard some lads describe it as “a historic piece of heaven in the Donegal Gaeltacht”.

Other lads tell me there are a few fierce cross bulls in the locality.

However, I’m not sure if they’re of the Limousin type or the McCabe type.

I’ll have to follow up with the winner to find out.