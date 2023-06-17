Two lucky visitors to the Irish Farmers Journal stand at Sheep 2023 will have an opportunity to win these two hoggets.

Patrons attending Sheep 2023 in Gurteen Agricultural College on Saturday 17 June can be in with a chance to get their hands on two top-quality ewe hoggets for free.

The competition, which is free to enter, is taking place on the Irish Farmers Journal stand located in the field area.

The pair of hoggets are mixed breed and come from Tullamore Farm.

One hogget is a top-quality Suffolk-Mule-cross hogget bred from a fine breeding ewe and a ram with top maternal figures, while the second ewe hogget is a sharp-headed hogget which was purchased as a ewe lamb and not bred in her first year.

The competition is open to enter from 10am to 3.45pm.

Home delivery trial

Visitors to the stand will also have the opportunity of signing up to a free home delivery trial of the Irish Farmers Journal paper.

The new print home delivery service was launched at the end of 2022 and is growing in popularity. It offers readers the option of getting the Irish Farmers Journal delivered directly to your door, reliably, every Thursday.

The standard package costs €199 per year and includes the Irish Farmers Journal delivery and standard digital access to the website and app, where readers can access daily farming news, technical content, podcasts, podcasts, video hub and much more.