At one point during April, 78% of Ireland's electricity requirements were met by wind generation. However, the variability of wind generation sources resulted in times when wind supply dropped significantly, contributing less than 1% to total electricity supply, according to figures from Gas Networks Ireland.

Overall in April, wind generation decreased by 5% compared to the previous March, generating an average of 37% of Ireland's electricity supply.

Natural gas

Natural gas generation accounted for 47% of Ireland's electricity generation, marking a 4% increase from March but a 10% decrease from the previous year. Throughout the month, gas power reached a high of nearly 90% of the country's electricity generation, never dropping below 14%.

Gas demand in April decreased by 14% compared to March, primarily due to reduced energy requirements in various sectors. Furthermore, gas demand decreased by 10% compared to April 2022.

However, year-on-year, demand for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), a fuel option made by compressing natural gas to less than 1% of its volume, increased by 42% from a small base.

Coal generation contributed 4% of electricity in April, peaking at 10% but reaching a low of 2%.