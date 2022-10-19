A lightening strike is believed to be the cause of a fire on a wind turbine off the coast of Wicklow. The turbine is one of seven located around 11km off the coast of Arklow and was believed to be struck just before 1pm this today.

Earlier today, Met Éireann issued a status orange thunderstorm warning until 5pm for counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

The turbine remains on fire and is expected to be allowed to burn out without intervention by the emergency services.

My dad just took this photo from our house in Co. Wicklow - apparently lightning struck a wind turbine off the coast and now it's on fire. ?? pic.twitter.com/XbpsBL2RRs — Amy Kinsella (@Amy_M_Kinsella) October 19, 2022

Lightning strikes have also detected now in the southern counties with more thunderstorms expected to move up this evening and tonight.