An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal from 4pm on Thursday with strong to gale force west to northwest winds forecast.

Severe gusts of up to 130km/h will blow over the county until 7pm Thursday evening.

A yellow wind warning is in place for counties Galway and Mayo, which is set to kick in at midday until 6pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann has said that there will be strong west to northwest winds, with gusts of up to 110km/h on Thursday afternoon and into the early evening.

Another yellow wind warning is in place for Thursday afternoon at 1pm in counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Very strong west to northwest winds will gust to speeds up to 110km/h, with significantly higher gusts at times in Co Donegal in the late afternoon and evening, especially in coastal areas.

This warning is in place from 1pm on Thursday afternoon until 8pm Thursday night.

Wind warning for Galway,Mayo

Valid: 12:00 Thurs to 18:00 Thurs 24/2/2022



Wind warning for Donegal,Leitrim,Sligo



Valid: 13:00 Thurs to 20:00 Thurs 24/2/2022

Poss impacts

Some fallen trees??,Large coastal waves??,Hazardous driving conditions??

Warnings ??https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/N1swLnDiel — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 24, 2022

Motorists are advised to take caution on the roads, as fallen trees and large coastal waves may lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Thursday night

There will be clear spells and scattered showers of rain or sleet on Thursday night, with the showers mostly dying out before morning.

Temperatures will be cool, with lows of -1°C to 3°C generally, so frost and ice is possible.

It will be breezy early in the night, with fresh and gusty westerly winds, but these will gradually ease overnight.

For now, Friday morning will be cold and dry with sunny spells and any frost and ice will clear.

The afternoon is set to be milder, with afternoon temperatures of 7°C to 10°C.