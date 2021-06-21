The end of the winding road to the conclusion of reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) appears to be in sight.

There have been a number of false dawns since the proposals were published in June 2018.

However, it is hoped a final deal will be struck by 30 June.

Negotiators from all sides will meet for what could be the final round of technical talks on 24 and 25 June.

The European Parliament will be led by its team of MEPs, while the European Council will be represented by its president Portuguese minister for agriculture Maria do Céu Antunes.

The European Commissioner for Agriculture, along with the Executive Vice-President of the Commission Frans Timmermans, will act as moderators and brokers during the talks.

Issues

There are a number of outstanding items, including convergence, eco schemes and front-loaded payments.

The outcome of the talks will have a major bearing on the future makeup of direct payments to farmers across the EU.

President Antunes is against the clock to get a deal over the line, as her term ends at the end of the month.

If she can agree a compromise with the Parliament, she will meet with farm ministers from across the EU on 28 and 29 June to secure their backing.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will attend this meeting for Ireland.

It remains to be seen if further rounds of talks will be organised with MEPs to coincide with the meeting of farm ministers in the event that ministers look for further renegotiation.