Winner of the Irish Farmers Journal Harris D-Max competition, James McCahey from Shercock, in Co Cavan. \ Claire Nash

The Irish Farmers Journal can now reveal that the winner of the Isuzu D-Max competition was James McCahey from Co Cavan, who runs a dairy and beef mixed farm.

The Irish Farmers Journal partnered with Harris Group – distributors of Isuzu, LDV, Hino, Sinotruk and Higer on the Naas Road, Dublin – to give our readers the chance to win a 2022 Isuzu D-Max worth €45,000.

The competition ran across September and October and attracted over 44,000 entries.

A delighted James said: “I got a phone call when I was feeding the cattle and I got a very big surprise when I won the crewcab jeep. I am very thankful for that and the family are very excited. The jeep will be very handy for doing all the farm chores.”

The draw took place on Monday 13 December and was independently observed and adjudicated by KPMG.

James will collect his prize in January – we wish him all the best.