Macra na Feirme held it’s creative writing competition finals on Saturday 12 February 2022 on Facebook.

Luke Hannon from Enfield Macra in Co Meath won for his poem Altar Man. Karl Johnson from Longwood/Killyon Macra in Co Meath won with his short story Convalescence.

Below is the list of winners.

Poetry

Luke Hannon, Enfield, Meath – Altar Man.

Runners up

Theresa O’Leary – Clonakilty, Carbery – The land.

Hannah Colbert –Midleton, Imokilly – Journey.

Short story

Karl Johnson – Longwood/Killyon, Meath – Convalescence.

Runners up

Colette Power, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny – Christmas Eve 1996.

Dermot Hegarty, Ennis, Clare – Sobby and Sr Pinky’s Safety on the Farm.

Winner

Altar Man

Standing tall beside the altar,

Praying that I shall not falter,

Even as the box ascends,

Stalwart as my heart does rend.

You would have told me I can cry,

But as I watch my eyes are dry,

A quiet river flows within,

I won’t beget this silent sin.

This pain I feel will stay inside,

As though I am the one who died.

–Luke Hannon, Enfield Macra na Feirme

Runner-up

The land

There’s a living in that land,

Blessed by decades, over decades,

No stone unturned,

But picked by hand.

May we wash our face in the summer dew,

Bound by piseogs and cursed with luck,

Waxing and waning,

The moons we count.

Sheaves of corn, ground and crushed,

At Carey’s Rock we count our lot,

The haggard full,

The fields laid bare.

Custodians and keepers of time and place,

The hawthorn flowers and the gorse defends,

Down the boreen,

To eyeball the grass.

“The land is our living and we know no other way.”

–Theresa O’Leary, Clonakilty Macra na Feirme