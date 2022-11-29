Niamh, Dáithí and Chris Meehan with Moneypenny, the junior Belgian Blue champion and top-priced animal at the 2022 Winter Fair selling for €14,500. / T Kennedy

The ringside in Carrick-on-Shannon was thronged with buyers all weekend for the annual Winter Fair, with all sorts of cattle being met with strong demand.

The trade remained steady from start to finish, with the highest-priced animal in the sale coming after over 15 hours of non-stop selling.

Selling at €14,500 was junior Belgian Blue champion Miss Moneypenny from the herd of Chris Meehan, Charlestown, Co Mayo.

This May 2022-born calf caught the eye of many spectators on Saturday evening at the pre-sale show and was certain to be one to watch for Monday’s sale.

Moneypenny is sired by BYU and is bred from the same cow as Meehan’s 2019 sale-topping calf which sold for €10,000.

Speaking on his success, Chris told the Irish Farmers Journal: “To breed the top-priced animal in Carrick once is amazing, but to do it twice is a dream come true.”

??Half 2 in the morning, 15 hours of selling and we have a new trade topper here in Carrick on Shannon at the Winter Fair??Congratulations to Chris Meehan with his Belgian Blue champion heifer calf selling for €14,500 @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @ajwwoods @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/5xuFd64bkN — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 29, 2022

Not far behind was Pearse McNamee’s junior Limousin champion, which impressed spectators around the Limousin ring and further afield.

The champion from Convoy, Co Donegal, has had a successful showing career, securing titles as prestigious as first prizes at the FBD Tullamore National Livestock Show, Clonmany Show and Moate Show, where she was also reserve supreme champion, and what a lineage she has with Elgin, Empire, CF52 and EPI in her sire stack.

Her mother was calf champion in Tullamore, Limerick and Virginia in 2012, champion beef animal of the future in Tullamore in 2013, all-Ireland baby beef champion in Limerick and supreme champion in Mohill in both 2012 and 2013 and was senior Belgian Blue champion at the Commercial Cattle Winter Fair and the Winter Fair in 2013.

Her granddam was purchased by Pearse as the champion calf at the 2007 Winter Fair for €10,000.

???? €12,800???? LOOK AT THE CROWD ?? LOOK AT THE QUALITY?? LOOK AT THE PRICES ?? The future is BRIGHT ?? Massive Congratulations to Pearse McNamee on selling the Limousin champion for €12,800 @farmersjournal @MartinMerrick2 @ajwwoods @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @irishlimousin pic.twitter.com/XgjkXO6JYy — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 28, 2022

Cian McGloin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, brought a rare offering to the table when he brought forward two full sisters of equally exceptional quality to the sales ring.

The sisters are sired by Solway View Dynamite and are out of an Empire cow and were interbreed pairs champions at Oldcastle Show earlier this year.

The pair were placed first and second in their class at the pre-sale show on Saturday, with the first-prizewinning heifer also securing the reserve junior Belgian Blue championship before going on to sell for €12,200.

Her second-prizewinning sister followed her over the €10,000 mark, securing a massive €11,400.

13 hours of selling and what a night it’s been ?? it’ll certainly make for an interesting 2023 summer show scene ?? €12,200 for the Reserve Junior Champion Belgian Blue sired by S1109 for Cian McGloin, Co. Donegal @MartinMerrick2 @ajwwoods @FJBeef @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/OpEjD0n5nZ — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 29, 2022

Holding the top price in the sale of €9,100 for a number of hours was Eamon and Aidan O’Donovan, with their Ballinloan Jaegerbomb-sired heifer Armani.

This September 2021-born heifer is bred from a pedigree Belgian Blue cow and secured the senior Limousin championship for the Limerick men.

?? Top price so far??€9,100 for Eamon O’Donovans senior Limousin champion at the Carrick Fatstock show and sale. Sired by Ballinloan Jaegerbomb @irishlimousin @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/o1ZcTeE3cs — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) November 28, 2022

Closely behind at €9,000 was Luke, Clive and Victor Barnett, Co Donegal, with their March 2022-born first-prizewinning Ballinloan Jaegerbomb heifer.

???? NINE THOUSAND EURO ????Try and tell me that suckler farming is dying!! Congratulations to The Barnett family, Donegal on securing €9,000 for this Jaegerbomb Limousin beauty ?? @ajwwoods @MartinMerrick2 @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @irishlimousin @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/21JoRDK9SH — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 28, 2022

Other prices of note:

Shane Giltinane’s Hazard-sired heifer, which sold for €8,200.

Kieran and Martin Killeen’s Anside Foreman heifer, which sold for €7,100.

Johnathan McGowan's reserve junior Limousin champion at €7,000.

This is only a small summary of some of the top-priced animals in the sale. For more show results and sale prices, head over to our specialist online coverage and make sure to pick up a copy of Thursday’s Irish Farmers Journal for full coverage of the show and sale.