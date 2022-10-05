Q: I buy Friesian cows in November/December to be fattened and sold off grass from July to October. Should I feed meal this winter while in the shed? If so, what would be a good mix of concentrates, while in shed and while on grass?
A: If there is sufficient levels of decent quality silage (>68% DMD) to see them through the winter, I wouldn’t feed any meal this winter to this stock class. Target as early a turnout date as possible in spring and they will kick on once they get to grass.
