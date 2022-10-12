In terms of cattle systems and the risk associated with them, there isn’t anything that comes close to the level of risk that winter finishers are being asked to take on this winter. For the last number of years, winter finishers haven’t been able to attract a premium for the most expensive beef produced during the year. It’s a perfect storm this year for winter finishers. Meal prices have seen a 60% increase on 2021 levels.
Table 1 outlines the current costings and it’s taking €320 in meal costs to finish a bullock on 754kg of meal this winter. A €20/t increase in meal costs will add 4c/kg to the price required to break even.
