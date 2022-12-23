The Winter Wonders sale which is set to be held on Wednesday 28 December at the home of team JALEX will see 150 cattle sell ringside and online.

The 150 lots comprise over 125 in-calf commercial heifers that James has described as having “loads of top breeding, plenty of colour, plenty of muscle if you want it and plenty of easy kept ones if that is more your type”.

Selling alongside the strong team of females are three hybrid bulls, one Limousin bull, one Charolais bull and a “very special” pedigree Limousin bull calf.

For all female lots on offer, there will be dates for calving and the sexes of calves provided on the day which can also be viewed on the online catalogue, with all sire information also being provided.

After a recent issue with exporting to the south of Ireland, all lots are now export and TB tested and ready for immediate export to the UK and all but a small few are cleared for export to Ireland.

James said: “We have plenty of colour, plenty of softness, plenty of muscle and we have plenty of choice forward no matter what type you are after”.

The sale will be ringside with Harrison and Hetherington and online via MartEye at 1pm on Wedneday 28 December Randalstown, Co Antrim, and all lots can be viewed prior to the sale by contacting James Alexander on 00-44-781 6775501.

Keep an eye on the Irish Farmers Journal for a full sale report.