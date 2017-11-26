Sign in to your account
Wintry showers and widespread frost in store

By on
The week will get off to a bright start on Monday and the weather will turn colder on Tuesday, with wintry showers and widespread frost ahead.
The week will get off to a bright start on Monday and the weather will turn colder on Tuesday, with wintry showers and widespread frost ahead.

Monday

Monday will be a bright and blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and showers, according to Met Éireann.

The showers will be frequent across the north and west, with some prolonged and heavy. The better dry spells will be over Leinster.

Westerly winds will be fresh and gusty and highest temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C.

On Monday night, showers are forecast to become increasingly confined to the coastal fringes of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, with a few turning wintry on higher ground.

It will turn cold under clearing skies, with frosts forming, together with a risk of icy patches.

Minimum temperatures overnight will range from 0°C to 4°C, the coldest of these in the east. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds will fall light to moderate inland.

Tuesday

Tuesday is forecast to be a cold, clear and crisp day with long spells of sunshine in most parts. Occasional showers will continue to feature in Atlantic coastal counties and about the Ulster coast; these will turn wintry on higher ground.

Afternoon highs will range 5°C to 8°C and Met Éireann has said it will likely feel chilly in the mostly moderate northerly breezes which will be fresh to strong at times near coasts.

There will be showers in north Ulster and northwest Connacht on Tuesday night, turning wintry inland and on higher ground.

Elsewhere, it is forecast to be largely dry and cold under clear skies, with lows of -2°C to 3°C . A widespread frost will form, with a risk of icy patches.

North to northwest winds will fall light inland, but will remain moderate to fresh near coasts.

Wednesday

Long clear or sunny spells are in store for many on Wednesday, but showers will continue to affect north Ulster and northwest Connacht, with some wintry precipitation possible inland.

It will be a cold day, with afternoon highs of just 4°C to 6°C in light to moderate northwest or northerly breezes.

Wednesday night is forecast to be largely dry away from north and northwest coasts, with long clear spells. There will be a widespread frost and a risk of icy patches as temperatures fall to -2°C to 2°C.

Thursday

Cloud amounts will increase on Thursday, with showers continuing to affect parts of north Ulster and northwest Connacht and an increased risk of showers extending into eastern parts of the country. There will be afternoon highs of 4°C to 8°C.

Friday

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest a return to slightly milder and wetter conditions on Friday.

