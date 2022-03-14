WIT student Jack O'Neill participating in the 2022 Great Agri-food Debate. His team went on to win the competition for the second year running.

A Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) team has won the 2022 Great Agri-food Debate for the second year running.

The WIT team, made up of Vicki Woods, Jake Delaney, Thomas Banville, Jack O'Neill and Katie Fallon, won after taking on competition newcomers Loughborough University (LU) from Leicestershire.

The two teams went head to head on the topic of 'Organic beef farming at scale will not deliver a viable return on investment', with LU opposing and WIT proposing.

The seventh run of the annual competition saw four days of debates covering topics including regenerative farming, organic beef farming and diversity and inclusion in the agri sector.

New additions

Seven third-level colleges and one industry grouping of placement students took part in the debate event this year, with Ireland’s Munster Technological University (MTU) and LU from the UK being new additions to the 2022 bill.

This year’s contest also saw an industry body participate for the first time, with McDonald’s Progressive Young Farmers (PYF) taking part. LU was the second third-level institution from outside the island of Ireland to participate, following the University of Aberystwyth in 2021.

The three new entrants were joined by University College Dublin (UCD), University of Limerick (UL), Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT), College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CARFE), and the eventual winners, WIT.

Winners

WIT, UCD, DkIT and PYF all recorded wins in their individual debates and, after deliberation, the judging panel, made up of representatives from the agrifood industry, crowned WIT as 2022’s winners.

The win was WIT’s third title in four years, previously winning in 2021 when proposing the motion 'Lab-grown meats will not replace traditional livestock farming systems'.

A number of best speakers were also selected from each of the events four debates. These included Jake Delaney (WIT), Ciara Fox (UCD), Isla Soutter (PYF) and Sarah Armstrong (DkIT).

The debate was organised by Dawn Meats and McDonald’s.

Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne said: “This year saw some of the most well-accomplished debating which the Great Agri-food Debate has witnessed since its inception. After an incredibly close-fought battle, Waterford IT can be proud of their win.”

Judging panel member Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: “This event is a valuable opportunity for students to really stretch themselves and further develop transferable skills of critical thinking, problem solving and impactful communication. These are important qualities and vital to the future success of our food, drink and horticulture sector.”

Read more