Skills and knowledge can be gained to help farmers in their conversion to organics, the programme head has said. \ Donal O'Leary

The new master's programme in organic and biological agriculture launched by Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) will help in bringing the proportion of land farmed organically in line with EU levels, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has said.

WIT’s MSc in organic and biological agriculture has been developed with the national organic training Skillnet and is expecting a full enrolment in September of this year.

WIT has said that the decision was made to develop the course after a needs assessment was carried out by the university, in conjunction with farmers and the national organic training Skillnet.

“I am sure the breadth of flexible study options will be very attractive and will help hugely in our drive towards developing organic agriculture here to levels experienced across Europe,” said Minister Hackett at the launch.

“Our targets are sizeable. Today, only 2% of our land is under organic production, but we are aiming to increase that 90,000ha to 350,000 a, or 7.5% of our land, by 2030,” she explained.

Flexible options

The master's is one of 10 new flexible course options available at WIT. There are now also organic production programmes that qualify students at the postgraduate diploma and postgraduate certificate levels.

The programmes have been developed for flexibility and with the need of mature learners in mind

The course modules will be taught over 12-week blocks, with two years’ study needed for the diploma- or master's-level qualifications, according to the head of WIT’s department of science Dr Orla O’Donovan.

“The programmes have been developed for flexibility and with the need of mature learners in mind,” O’Donovan said.

The modules will be taught through the media of webinars, virtual sessions, laboratory assessments and farm visits, the science department head added.

Skills and knowledge

The programme leader John Geraghty said that the course would provide postgraduates with a scientifically informed grounding of the solutions needed to farm organically.

“The skills and knowledge will help conventional farmers change methods and practices. That’s where the real change will happen.

“It will give a scientific foundation to implementing practical changes farmers on the ground to deliver productive and profitable crop and livestock production,” stated Geraghty.