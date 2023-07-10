Dutch police shot a wolf after it is alleged to have attacked a farmer. \ Philip Doyle

A wolf has been shot in the Netherlands after it is alleged to have attacked a farmer defending his sheep flock.

The incident occurred on a farm outside the village of Wapse in Drenthe, Westerveld, the Netherlands.

Dutch wild animal protection group ‘Faunabescherming’ has made a formal complaint against the village’s mayor Jager van Westerveld who ordered the animal to be shot.

Wolves were reintroduced to the Netherlands in 2019 as part of a rewilding project.

Attack

The ‘Faunabescherming’ wildlife group, which translates as ‘fauna protection’, alleges that the sheep farmer attacked the wolf with a fork and shovel before the animal turned on him.

“The facts now known show that there was no question of an attack by a wolf on a man but by a man on a wolf.

“Anyone who is unwise enough to attack a predator with a pitchfork and a shovel can expect the animal to feel threatened and to defend itself,” the group said in a statement.

The wildlife group claimed that the farmer was in “violation” of animal welfare laws and that because he did not have a “wolf-resistant fence, his sheep were therefore not adequately protected, as is required by law”.

Shooting

It is understood that the farmer was bitten by the wolf and that he received hospital treatment for minor wounds.

The wild animal then fled the farmer’s field and was found lying in a neighbouring field two hours later, under solar panels.

A Faunabescherming spokesperson said Dutch police then approached and shot the wolf, by order of Mayor Jager van Westerveld.

The wolf was shot after it was found lying under solar panels, following the incident with the farmer. \ Philip Doyle

“The protocol for judging whether a wolf has attacked humans and then needs to be killed has not been followed at all. The mayor had no right to order anyone to shoot the wolf. And the police should have known and verified that before firing,” the group said.

The incident has led to debate in the Dutch parliament, with a number of MPs questioning what rights farmers have to protect their flocks, even if sheep are being attack by the protected wild wolf.

