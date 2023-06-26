The German Shephard and Carpathian Grey Wolf cross 'wolfdog' roaming in the Cork countryside.

A ‘wolfdog’ is still on the loose in the Cork countryside, its owner has confirmed.

The canine, a cross between a German Shephard and a Carpathian Grey Wolf, escaped from Rumley's Farm on Liberty Hill in Waterfall, Co Cork on Friday.

The beast dug under the fence in its enclosure, where it has been for 12 years, according to the pet farm owner Ivan Rumley.

While spotted a few times since Friday, roaming the countryside and in and around woodland, the Rumleys have thus far been unable to catch and secure the animal.

Location

The wolfdog was last spotted near woodland at Ballgarvan, south of Cork city, Ivan Rumley explained.

“We haven’t got a location now. We have cages set up all over the place in several places,” he added.

Rumley contested that the animal is “as much a dog as a wolf”.

“It’s a very shy animal which makes it so difficult to catch rather than being any sort of animal that will attack,” he suggested.

The Cork pet farm owner does not believe the wolfdog is a threat to livestock and said that if it would come up to people, it’d be caught by now.

He would not comment when asked by the Irish Farmers Journal if the Department of Agriculture has been in touch regarding the case. The department itself has not replied to a request for comment.