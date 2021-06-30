The Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge visited Teagasc Grange last year. \ Philip Doyle

“Wolves at Sandringham?” were the words that fell out of The Dealer’s mouth when I heard that the royal family has been called on to rewild the land it owns and controls.

The family controls 250,000ac of land on its own estates and through the Crown estate, owns another 336,000ac.

To put that in context, that’s bigger than all of county Meath.

It has been called on by Wild Card, a campaigning group, to rewild its estates.

Such a policy could see wolves at Sandringham or wild boar on other royal lands.

While that would be a sight to see, I have to wonder what entitlement values and subsidies the farmland has received and if the UK had stayed in the EU, how convergence would affect said payment.