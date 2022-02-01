A woman in her 60s has died in a farm incident in Co Laois which occurred on Monday 31 January.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí said that they attended the scene of a fatal workplace incident, along with emergency services, that occurred at a farm in the Portlaoise area of Co Laois on the evening of Monday 31 January 2022.

"A woman in her 60s was fatally injured during this incident and pronounced dead at the scene."

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and is launching an investigation.