Gardaí were called to the scene in the Pilltown area, Co Kilkenny.

A woman has died following an accident while cutting timber in south Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí confirmed the death of the woman occurred on Saturday 19 November 2022 in the Piltown area, Co Kilkenny.

The woman, aged in her 60s, is said to have received fatal injuries caused by what is understood to have been a falling branch.

Gardaí say they were requested for assistance at the scene by ambulance services.

“A woman in her 60s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner,” they said.

Wellbeing

This week, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) began an inspection campaign in relation to farmer health and wellbeing.

Research consistently finds that farmers in particular and those working on the land suffer greater work-related health issues than those working in many other sectors, the HSA said.

Its inspectors will carry out farm inspections to encourage farmers to give more consideration to their long-term health and wellbeing.