After three years on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Irish Country Living and the Irish Farmers Journal are pleased to be bringing back our annual Women & Agriculture Conference.

This year, the conference will be held at the Knightsbrook Hotel and Spa in Trim, Co Meath, on 27 October.

While selling quickly, tickets for the 27 October event are still available for anyone interested in attending and can be purchased at ifj.ie/tickets or by calling 01-419 9505.

As always, the conference day will include a mix of entertainment, informative panel discussions and key-note speakers.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD will address the attendees in the morning and, to close, our keynote speaker will be Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, who will speak about her continued work in criminalising domestic violence and her approach to a work-life balance in the lead-up to the birth of her second child.

Room to improve

If you're looking for some 'room to improve', television star and architect Dermot Bannon will be speaking on the day about rural housing and how to make the most of a farmyard set-up.

Dr Kirstie McAdoo, head of research and education at Airfield Estate, will be discussing Ireland's rural-urban divide and musician Jake Carter will get everyone dancing with his fantastic acoustic set.

After three years, we are looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones, sharing laughs and meals together and celebrating everything which makes being a woman in agriculture special.

Conference agenda

9.30am: Welcome by Amii McKeever, Irish Country Living editor.

9.40am: Welcome by Justin McCarthy, Irish Farmers Journal CEO.

9.50am: A word from our sponsor, FBD Insurance.

10.00am: Returning after COVID - Katherine O’Leary introduces a special video featuring some familiar faces.

10.15am: Dr Kirstie McAdoo speaks about the farming education programme at Airfield Estate, the urban-rural divide and telling positive farming stories.

10.30am: An address from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD.

11.00am: Coffee break.

11.30am: Farm, family and personal finance: our expert panel shares everything you need to know in the current climate.

12.15pm: Television star Dermot Bannon talks rural housing – what to do with older houses, energy upgrades and more.

12.45pm: Entertainment by the wonderful Jake Carter.

1.15pm: Lunch.

2.45pm: Meet the 2022 Quality Milk Award-winning family the Connellys and two NDC farm ambassadors who are making strides in Irish dairying.

3.15pm: Food price increases have affected consumers, farmers and small food businesses across the country. Our expert panel will discuss where things have gone and what can be done.

4.00pm: Remembering the women in agriculture who are not with us this year.

4.10pm: Presenter and mental health advocate Elaine Crowley speaks about post-pandemic life and the road to healing.

4.30pm: Gauging the temperature of the nation: a rural GP shortage, issues in women’s health and the mental toll of it all – our expert panel will discuss the current situation.

5.15pm: In conversation with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. Domestic violence, maternity leave and life in politics.

5.45pm: Conference close.

