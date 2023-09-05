Irish Country Living's annual Women and Agriculture Conference 2023 is back.

This one-day event is taking place on Wednesday 25 October in the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny.

The theme of this year’s conference is 'Finding the balance'.

We will hear from star of RTÉ’s Build Your Own Home and co-founder of Common Knowledge Harrison Gardner.

Our conference will also cover topics including conflict resolution with agricultural solicitor Aisling Meehan, Clare O’Keeffe from Succession Ireland, psychotherapist Claire Lyons Forde and Alice Doyle from the Irish Farmers' Association farm family committee.

Financial expert Carol Brick will talk all things pensions, while Bridget Kearney from Belle Femme Lingerie in Kilkenny will talk about finding the balance in your wardrobe following illnesses and change.

Author, speaker and free-diver Clare Walsh will take us from living with her parents at 32 to charting her own path.

Tickets

Tickets for this one-day conference are €70 and can be purchased online at www.ifj.ie/ticket or through a postal order/cheque.

Send your name, address and phone number to Customer Service Department, Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12.

Call our team on 01-419 9505 or 01-419 9525 between 9.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Read more

Minister launches online programme in ATU